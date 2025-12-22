H-1B Visa Holders Stranded in India: New US Embassy Social Media Scrutiny Causes Major Trouble

H-1B Visa (Image: Freepik)
Vetting Policy: Recently, a woman who went to the immigration office to submit documents in Washington was arrested, and now people who came to India in December to renew their work permits are stuck in India. Thousands of Indian H-1B visa holders working in America are currently stranded in India because the US Embassy has suddenly cancelled their visa interview dates. Due to the new social media investigation policy, interviews have been postponed until March 2026 or later.
The Trump administration has initiated a thorough social media investigation for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants. It is important to note that this rule came into effect on December 15, 2025, requiring applicants to disclose their social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, etc.). The aim is to ensure that no applicant poses a threat to US national security or public safety. This investigation is leading to fewer interviews being conducted daily at embassies, resulting in the cancellation of all December appointments.
Embassies cancelled several appointments between December 15 and 26. According to many immigration lawyers, hundreds to thousands of Indian professionals have been affected by this US action. India is the largest source of US H-1B visa holders, with approximately 71% of visas being issued to Indians. Many individuals had come to India for holidays, to attend weddings, or to visit family, but are now unable to return to the US.
Major companies like Google and Apple have advised their employees against international travel. These companies have issued internal memos stating that visa processing could be delayed by up to 12 months. Employees travelling abroad risk being outside the US for an extended period. Many companies are now exploring remote work options or trying to bring employees back soon.
Hearing this news is disheartening. Thousands of Indian IT professionals who have been working hard in the US for years, leaving their families, paying taxes, and coming to India solely for their visa renewals, are now suddenly stuck here. This is not just a personal inconvenience but also has a profound impact on their careers, companies, and India-US tech relations.
The Trump administration's stringent policy appears to be an attempt to retain skilled Indian talent by using "national security" as a pretext for H-1B visas. The mention of social media checks sounds amusing – can a Facebook post truly pose a threat to America? It seems more like a new method to slow down immigration.
Check Immediately: Is your old visa still valid? If yes, return to the US as soon as possible. Once you enter the airport, you can at least continue your work.
Talk to Your Company: Request permission for remote work from HR. Many companies (Google, Apple, Microsoft) are currently allowing remote work.
Book a New Appointment: Check for new slots on the embassy website, but be prepared – you might have to wait until March-April 2026.
Contact an Immigration Lawyer: Seek advice from a good lawyer in India or the US. They may sometimes suggest expedited requests or other options.
Social Media Clean-up: Keep your accounts public and remove any controversial posts, as these will be reviewed during the investigation.
This is another example of America's "America First" policy.
Statista (June 2024): Over 5.4 million.
Pew Research Centre (2023-2024 update): 5.2 million.
US Census Bureau estimates (2023-2025): Ranging from 5.1 million to 5.5 million. This number is growing rapidly, and Indian Americans are now the second-largest ethnic community of Asian origin.
H-1B Visa Holders: There are approximately 7-8 lakh (over 730,000) H-1B visa holders in the US (2025 estimate).
Total H-1B Petition Approvals in FY 2024: 399,395 (mostly renewals).
From India: 71% (approximately 283,397).
H-4 Visa Holders: The exact number of H-4 (dependents of H-1B) is not specified separately, but H-4 holders in H-1B families are in the hundreds of thousands.
H-1B Applications: Total 399,395 approvals in FY 2024 (many are renewals).
From India: 71% (283,397).
H-4 Applications: H-4 dependent visa applications are linked with H-1B. India dominates the H-1B program – 70-75% of applications are from Indians.
Thousands of H-1B/H-4 applicants are stranded in India due to the US Embassy's new social media investigation policy in December 2025. Appointments from December 15-26 have been cancelled/postponed – new dates are being offered from March 2026 to 2027. According to immigration lawyers Veena Vijay Ajnatha and Charles Cook: thousands of people are affected. The Washington Post report: Hundreds, possibly thousands of Indian professionals are stranded. US Companies Affected: Companies like Google, Apple, and Amazon depend on Indian talent. If employees cannot return, projects will be delayed, and costs will increase.
Some are saying this will strengthen Indian tech companies (TCS, Infosys, Wipro) as talent will remain in India. However, this feels more like a "brain trap" rather than preventing "brain drain."
Immigration Further Tightened Under the Guise of Social Media Checks: The Trump administration had already spoken of imposing a $100,000 (approximately ₹85-90 lakh) fee on H-1B. Now, immigration is being further tightened under the pretext of social media checks.
This has separated many families. Children are in school, spouses are in different countries. This is not just about jobs, but about life.
This situation is a major blow to Indian tech workers, and further restrictions may be imposed in the coming months. It is hoped that relief will come soon, otherwise thousands will remain stuck in uncertainty.
Immigration lawyers are calling this "the biggest mess so far." This could put jobs at risk and separate families. The US Embassy has warned that those arriving on old dates will not be allowed entry.
Remote Work: Many companies are allowing employees to work from India.
Immediate Return: If the visa stamp is still valid, some individuals can return to the US immediately.
New Appointment: If the old date is cancelled, a new one must be booked, but this could take months.
In any case, this situation is a result of the Trump administration's strict policies on the H-1B program. It is a major setback for Indian tech professionals. While the situation is expected to improve soon, uncertainty currently prevails.
