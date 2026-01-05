Trump warns Iran: 'Stop oppressing protesters or face consequences'

World's most powerful leader Donald Trump has once again clarified his tough stance on Iran. Trump has warned Iran that if its security forces do not stop killing their own protesting citizens, they will have to pay a "very heavy price". This statement comes at a time when internal dissent and protests are intensifying in Iran. Anti-government protests have been escalating in Iran for some time now. Local citizens are on the streets over issues like economic hardship and personal freedom. The Trump administration has made it clear that it will not tolerate human rights violations anywhere in the world. Trump's warning is a major signal in international politics that America will no longer sit idly by.