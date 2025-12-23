Mexican Navy Plane Crashes in the US, Killing 5 People

Mexican navy plane crashes in US (Photo - Washington Post)
Plane crash incidents are on the rise globally. We are witnessing such incidents frequently, with a significant increase in the past two years. Another plane crash case has now emerged in the United States of America. A plane belonging to the Mexican Navy crashed in the US.
On Monday, a small plane belonging to the Mexican Navy crashed near Galveston Bay in the state of Texas, United States, while on a medical mission. The plane had taken off from Merida, Mexico, and was attempting to land at Scholes International Airport. The plane crashed during landing, causing panic.
Five people died in this plane crash. Among the deceased were four members of the Mexican Navy and a 2-year-old child.
Following the plane crash, two individuals were rescued with injuries. Both have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A search is underway for the missing person.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has initiated an investigation into the incident, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also involved. The cause of the plane crash has not yet been revealed, but it is reported that the weather was poor at the time of the accident. The Mexican Navy is also conducting its own investigation into the matter.
