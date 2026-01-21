21 January 2026,

Wednesday

World

Trump’s flight to Davos disrupted by mid-air technical fault, forcing return to US

US President Donald Trump's Air Force One aircraft experienced a technical malfunction mid-flight while en route to Davos. Consequently, Trump had to return to the United States.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

Donald Trump on Air Force One

Donald Trump on Air Force One (Photo- Bloomberg)

United States of America President Donald Trump also departed for the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland. Shortly after boarding the Air Force One aircraft and taking off, something happened in the sky that forced the Air Force One aircraft to return to Joint Base Andrews in the United States.

Technical Malfunction in the Aircraft Mid-Air

According to information, the Air Force One aircraft experienced a technical malfunction while in the air. This is why it had to return to Joint Base Andrews. However, this did not lead to a declaration of emergency, and the aircraft landed safely. Everyone on board, including Trump, remained safe. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the flight crew became aware of the issue during the flight and the aircraft was turned back as a precautionary measure. According to a journalist on board, the lights in the press cabin of the Air Force One aircraft went out shortly after takeoff.

Journey Delayed by Approximately Two Hours

Despite the technical malfunction in the Air Force One aircraft, Trump did not cancel his plan to travel to Davos. Although his journey was delayed by approximately two hours, he then departed for Davos, where he will meet with other global leaders.

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 01:05 pm

