Trump’s flight to Davos disrupted by mid-air technical fault, forcing return to US

According to information, the Air Force One aircraft experienced a technical malfunction while in the air. This is why it had to return to Joint Base Andrews. However, this did not lead to a declaration of emergency, and the aircraft landed safely. Everyone on board, including Trump, remained safe. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the flight crew became aware of the issue during the flight and the aircraft was turned back as a precautionary measure. According to a journalist on board, the lights in the press cabin of the Air Force One aircraft went out shortly after takeoff.