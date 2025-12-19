North Carolina Plane Crash: 7 Dead as Aircraft Plunges and Explodes

Seven people died in this plane crash. Among the deceased were former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina Biffle, daughter Emma Biffle, son Ryder Biffle, and three others. The names of the other deceased have been identified as Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and his son Jack Dutton. Craig was a professional motorhome driver. Dennis was an international A-330 captain with Delta Air Lines and a retired pilot from the US Air Force Reserve. Jack had recently become an instrument-rated private pilot.