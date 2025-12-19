North Carolina Plane Crash: 7 Dead as Aircraft Plunges and Explodes

Plane crashes are on the rise globally. In the last two years, several plane crash incidents have come to light. While such accidents are occurring worldwide, they are frequently reported in the United States of America. Now, another such incident has emerged in the US. This accident occurred on Thursday in Statesville, North Carolina.
A small private plane, a Cessna C550, crashed in Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday. According to information, the plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Upon crashing, the plane became a ball of fire and burned intensely.
Seven people died in this plane crash. Among the deceased were former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina Biffle, daughter Emma Biffle, son Ryder Biffle, and three others. The names of the other deceased have been identified as Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and his son Jack Dutton. Craig was a professional motorhome driver. Dennis was an international A-330 captain with Delta Air Lines and a retired pilot from the US Air Force Reserve. Jack had recently become an instrument-rated private pilot.
The reason for the plane crash has not yet been revealed. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the matter. It is being reported that there was light rain and low visibility at the time of the accident.
