New Condition for Travelling to the US! Citizens of 42 Countries Will Have to Disclose 5 Years of Social Media History

Visitors in USA (Photo - Washington Post)
A new condition may soon be imposed on individuals travelling to the United States of America. The US Department of Homeland Security has recently introduced a new proposal that would make it mandatory for tourists from countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program to provide their social media history from the past 5 years in their Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application for entry into the US.
The reason for this proposal by the US Department of Homeland Security is to strengthen national security. By examining individuals' social media history, it can be determined whether that person could pose a threat to the United States. The proposal has been published in the Federal Register, and the public has until February 9, 2026, to submit comments. US Customs and Border Protection states that this will enhance the screening process.
Applicants will be required to share their social media accounts from the past 5 years, phone numbers from the past 5 years, email addresses from the past 10 years, IP addresses, biometric data (face and fingerprints), and the birth dates, places of birth, residences, and phone numbers of their immediate family (spouse, children, parents). Additionally, sharing a selfie via a mobile app will also be mandatory. Social media will no longer be optional; failure to provide this information may result in the application being rejected.
If this rule is implemented in the United States, it will affect travellers from the 42 countries that are part of the US Visa Waiver Program. These countries include Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, Israel, and Hong Kong.
