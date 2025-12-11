11 December 2025,

Thursday

World

New Condition for Travelling to the US! Citizens of 42 Countries Will Have to Disclose 5 Years of Social Media History

A new rule may soon be implemented for people from 42 countries who wish to travel to the United States. What is this rule? Let's find out.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Visitors in USA

Visitors in USA (Photo - Washington Post)

A new condition may soon be imposed on individuals travelling to the United States of America. The US Department of Homeland Security has recently introduced a new proposal that would make it mandatory for tourists from countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program to provide their social media history from the past 5 years in their Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application for entry into the US.

What is the reason behind the proposal?

The reason for this proposal by the US Department of Homeland Security is to strengthen national security. By examining individuals' social media history, it can be determined whether that person could pose a threat to the United States. The proposal has been published in the Federal Register, and the public has until February 9, 2026, to submit comments. US Customs and Border Protection states that this will enhance the screening process.

What details will need to be shared?

Applicants will be required to share their social media accounts from the past 5 years, phone numbers from the past 5 years, email addresses from the past 10 years, IP addresses, biometric data (face and fingerprints), and the birth dates, places of birth, residences, and phone numbers of their immediate family (spouse, children, parents). Additionally, sharing a selfie via a mobile app will also be mandatory. Social media will no longer be optional; failure to provide this information may result in the application being rejected.

Which countries will be affected?

If this rule is implemented in the United States, it will affect travellers from the 42 countries that are part of the US Visa Waiver Program. These countries include Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, Israel, and Hong Kong.

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 10:16 am

World / New Condition for Travelling to the US! Citizens of 42 Countries Will Have to Disclose 5 Years of Social Media History

