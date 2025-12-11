Italian PM Giorgia Meloni invites PM Modi to Italy, PM accepts

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani is currently on a visit to India. In addition to being the Deputy PM, he also holds the portfolio of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. During his visit to India, Tajani met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Both leaders discussed the proactive steps being taken by both countries towards the implementation of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, covering key areas such as trade, investment, research, innovation, defence, space, connectivity, counter-terrorism activities, education, and people-to-people relations. PM Modi stated that the India-Italy friendship is continuously strengthening, bringing broad benefits to the people of both nations and the global community.