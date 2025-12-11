11 December 2025,

Thursday

World

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni invites PM Modi to Italy, PM accepts

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italy. What was PM Modi's response to this? Let's find out.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni (Photo - PM Modi's social media)

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani is currently on a visit to India. In addition to being the Deputy PM, he also holds the portfolio of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. During his visit to India, Tajani met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Both leaders discussed the proactive steps being taken by both countries towards the implementation of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, covering key areas such as trade, investment, research, innovation, defence, space, connectivity, counter-terrorism activities, education, and people-to-people relations. PM Modi stated that the India-Italy friendship is continuously strengthening, bringing broad benefits to the people of both nations and the global community.

How was the meeting?

Commenting on his meeting with PM Modi, Tajani said, "My meeting with him was very positive. We discussed the excellent relations between India and Italy, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, exerting pressure on Russia to end the war against Ukraine, further strengthening the partnership between the two countries in various sectors, industrial cooperation, peace, and many other important issues."

PM Modi receives an invitation to visit Italy

Following his meeting with PM Modi, Tajani announced that he had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Italy on behalf of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. PM Modi accepted the invitation. It is noteworthy that PM Modi and Meloni share a good friendship.

When might PM Modi visit Italy?

Tajani indicated that PM Modi could visit Italy in 2026. When asked if Meloni would also visit India, he stated that the Italian Prime Minister would also visit India, but the date for this visit has not yet been finalised. However, Meloni is also expected to visit India in 2026.

11 Dec 2025 11:44 am

