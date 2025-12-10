Ukraine Not Losing War to Russia, Officials Debunk Donald Trump's Claim

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Image: Patrika)
Russia Ukraine peace talks: Efforts for peace between Russia and Ukraine appear to be weakening. US President Donald Trump has blamed Ukraine for this. He says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not serious about the peace proposal. Trump has also claimed that Ukraine is on the verge of defeat in the war. Russia is in a much better position.
Following Donald Trump's claims, it is believed that if the war regains its previous intensity, it will not be easy for Ukraine to hold on for much longer. However, officials have dismissed Trump's claims. A CNN report, citing several officials, stated that nothing has changed on the battlefield. It is entirely incorrect to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin's army will achieve victory soon. The assessment by the US and Europe indicates only that Russia has gained a slight advantage on the front lines. It has reached Ukraine's crucial supplies. However, the Russian army has paid a heavy price for this.
A Ukrainian official said that the Russians are advancing slowly, but this has been happening for many months, and there has been no significant change. Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže told CNN in an interview that Russia has captured less than 1% of Ukraine's territory in the past year, which cannot be called winning the war. However, a senior US official stated that Ukraine's defensive positions are becoming limited. Russia is claiming to have captured the Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, while Ukraine says the fighting is still ongoing.
Donald Trump has been making continuous efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine. However, some recent statements by Zelenskyy have disappointed him. In this context, there is also a concern that Trump might back down. If this happens, the war between the two countries could escalate to its peak. US officials believe that this war is becoming a political liability for Trump. In an interview on Monday, Donald Trump warned Ukraine of defeat. He said that Ukraine will have to accept the reality of the situation going forward. "You know that you are losing." He added that Ukraine has lost a large amount of its territory, and this cannot be called winning the war.
It is noteworthy that about two months ago, Trump had said that Ukraine could win this war. After meeting the Ukrainian President at the UN General Assembly in New York, Donald Trump had said that Ukraine could not only hold its ground but also liberate all its territories from Russian occupation. In a social media post, the US President had stated: "After fully understanding the military and economic situation of Ukraine-Russia, I believe that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine is in a better position to fight and liberate all its territories from Russian occupation. And who knows, they might even do more."
