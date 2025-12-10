Ukraine Not Losing War to Russia, Officials Debunk Donald Trump's Claim

Donald Trump has been making continuous efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine. However, some recent statements by Zelenskyy have disappointed him. In this context, there is also a concern that Trump might back down. If this happens, the war between the two countries could escalate to its peak. US officials believe that this war is becoming a political liability for Trump. In an interview on Monday, Donald Trump warned Ukraine of defeat. He said that Ukraine will have to accept the reality of the situation going forward. "You know that you are losing." He added that Ukraine has lost a large amount of its territory, and this cannot be called winning the war.