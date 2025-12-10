Baba Vanga's Big Prediction: A New Record to Be Set in 2026

Baba Vanga (Image: Patrika)
Baba Vanga's terrifying prophecies frequently surface, and she is known for such predictions as many of her dire forecasts have come true. This is why people often feel scared even before hearing or knowing about any new prophecy from Baba Vanga. However, a prophecy from Baba Vanga has now emerged that is not frightening. A major prophecy from Baba Vanga for the year 2026 has come to light, and according to this prediction, something will happen next year that has never happened before.
Baba Vanga made several predictions for the year 2026, most of which are frightening. But one prophecy from Baba Vanga has also surfaced that is not scary. According to this prediction by Baba Vanga, the price of gold will increase significantly next year and set a new record. Baba Vanga's prophecy suggests that the price of gold could rise by 40%. In such a scenario, gold could become the top choice for investors.
Many of Baba Vanga's predictions have proven true in the past. Let's look at some of these prophecies:
◙ The fall of the Soviet Union
◙ The 9/11 terrorist attacks in America
◙ China's development
◙ Increase in terrorism
◙ Development of technology
◙ Earthquake in Myanmar in 2025
◙ Wars in 2025 (India-Pakistan, Pakistan-Afghanistan, Israel-Iran, and Thailand-Cambodia)
Many people are unaware that Baba Vanga was a woman. Her real name was Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, and she was born on October 3, 1911, in the Ottoman Empire. Baba Vanga lost her eyesight at the age of 12. She passed away on August 11, 1996, at the age of 84 in Bulgaria.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending