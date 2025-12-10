Baba Vanga's Big Prediction: A New Record to Be Set in 2026

Baba Vanga's terrifying prophecies frequently surface, and she is known for such predictions as many of her dire forecasts have come true. This is why people often feel scared even before hearing or knowing about any new prophecy from Baba Vanga. However, a prophecy from Baba Vanga has now emerged that is not frightening. A major prophecy from Baba Vanga for the year 2026 has come to light, and according to this prediction, something will happen next year that has never happened before.