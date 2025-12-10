Trump Warns Supreme Court: Tariffs Removal Would Threaten US Security

US President Donald Trump has initiated a 'Tariff War' globally, imposing tariffs on several countries. Trump believes these tariffs are beneficial for the American economy, although no direct benefits have been observed for the US so far. Trump is facing criticism not only globally for the tariffs but also within the US. A case regarding tariffs is also being heard in the Supreme Court. In this context, Trump has now issued a warning to the Supreme Court.
Trump has warned the Supreme Court that if they rule against his imposed tariffs and removes them, it would pose a threat to America's security. Trump believes that a negative decision by the US Supreme Court on tariffs would be the biggest threat to the country's national security in history and would weaken America financially.
Trump claims that tariffs strengthen the American economy and also enhance national security. According to Trump, the tariffs he has imposed have significantly strengthened America's national security and provided considerable financial robustness, benefiting the economy.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear the tariff case on September 9 and adopted an expedited process. The hearing process for this case began in November and is still ongoing. Due to the sensitivity of the tariff matter, the Supreme Court may deliver its verdict soon. It is possible that the Supreme Court could announce its decision this month or early next month. However, if the Supreme Court bench is not unanimous on this issue, the delivery of the verdict may be delayed.
