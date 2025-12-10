10 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

America

Trump Warns Supreme Court: Tariffs Removal Would Threaten US Security

Trump's Warning To Supreme Court: US President Donald Trump has warned the Supreme Court. What is the whole matter? Let's take a look.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Donald Trump warns Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump has initiated a 'Tariff War' globally, imposing tariffs on several countries. Trump believes these tariffs are beneficial for the American economy, although no direct benefits have been observed for the US so far. Trump is facing criticism not only globally for the tariffs but also within the US. A case regarding tariffs is also being heard in the Supreme Court. In this context, Trump has now issued a warning to the Supreme Court.

'Removing Tariffs Would Be a Threat to US Security'

Trump has warned the Supreme Court that if they rule against his imposed tariffs and removes them, it would pose a threat to America's security. Trump believes that a negative decision by the US Supreme Court on tariffs would be the biggest threat to the country's national security in history and would weaken America financially.

'Tariffs are Necessary for the American Economy and Security'

Trump claims that tariffs strengthen the American economy and also enhance national security. According to Trump, the tariffs he has imposed have significantly strengthened America's national security and provided considerable financial robustness, benefiting the economy.

When Might the Supreme Court Rule on Tariffs?

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the tariff case on September 9 and adopted an expedited process. The hearing process for this case began in November and is still ongoing. Due to the sensitivity of the tariff matter, the Supreme Court may deliver its verdict soon. It is possible that the Supreme Court could announce its decision this month or early next month. However, if the Supreme Court bench is not unanimous on this issue, the delivery of the verdict may be delayed.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

world news

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 10:08 am

English News / World / America / Trump Warns Supreme Court: Tariffs Removal Would Threaten US Security

Big News

View All

America

World

Trending

India Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Putin Despite Trump Tariffs, What is America’s Stance?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin
World

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes, Pilot Narrowly Escapes

F-16 crash
World

Musk's DOGE Shutdown: US Department of Government Efficiency Disbanded Ahead of Schedule

Donald Trump and Elon Musk
World

Viral Video: Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Lava Shoots Over 1,500 Feet High

Kilauea volcano's lava
World

US Government Shutdown Ends After 43 Days as Trump Signs Funding Bill

US government shutdown ends
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.