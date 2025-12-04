4 December 2025,

Thursday

World

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes, Pilot Narrowly Escapes

Plane crash incidents are not ceasing worldwide. Now, another such incident has come to light in America, where a fighter jet has crashed.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

F-16 crash

F-16 crash (Photo - Video screenshot)

Plane crashes are on the rise worldwide, with such incidents occurring frequently. Even the United States of America's military, considered the most advanced, is not immune. Such incidents are periodically witnessed in the US Navy and Air Force, and another such case has recently come to light. On Wednesday, a US Air Force fighter jet crashed.

F-16C Fighter Jet Crashes, Becomes a Ball of Fire

An F-16C fighter jet from the US Air Force's Thunderbirds unit crashed south of Trona Airport in San Bernardino County, California. This location is near the southern part of Death Valley National Park. Upon crashing, the fighter jet made a loud explosion and the F-16C became a ball of fire.

Pilot Narrowly Escapes

The pilot narrowly escaped this plane crash. The pilot managed to eject from the fighter jet before it crashed. According to information, the pilot sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital. The pilot's condition is reported to be stable.

Investigation Launched

An investigation into the incident has been launched. The China Lake Police Department and Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake are investigating the accident and trying to determine the cause of the fighter jet's crash.

Loss of 180 Crore Rupees

The crash of the F-16C fighter jet has caused a loss of 180 crore rupees to the United States. Its manufacturing cost is approximately 20 million US dollars, which is valued at approximately 1,80,74,81,528 Indian rupees.

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 10:17 am

