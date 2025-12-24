Bomb blast in Russia, 3 dead including 2 police officers

Blast in Russia (Representational Photo)
The capital of Russia, Moscow, was rocked by an explosion today. A bomb blast occurred on Yeletskaya Street in the southern part of Moscow on Wednesday morning, December 24, causing panic. The explosion was so powerful that its impact was felt in the surrounding areas. It is noteworthy that the bomb blast took place in the same area where Russian Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov died in a car explosion on Monday.
Three people died in this bomb blast. Among the deceased were two police officers and another individual. The two police officers injured in the bomb blast were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.
Early this morning, two police officers spotted a suspicious individual near their car. When they went to question him, the bomb suddenly activated and exploded. In this context, it is believed that the third deceased was the suspect who planted the bomb. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the third person killed was responsible for the explosion. The police officers are reported to be 24 and 25 years old.
Police have launched an investigation into the matter. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined, and forensic tests are underway to investigate all aspects related to the bomb blast from every angle.
