Viral Video: Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Lava Shoots Over 1,500 Feet High

Kilauea volcano erupts, lava fountains soar (Photo - Breaking911 on social media)
Viral videos frequently surface on social media, with some being so astonishing that they challenge belief. Another such video has emerged online, showcasing a unique and captivating spectacle of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, United States of America, erupting.
A few days ago, an explosion occurred in the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. This eruption sent lava fountains soaring over 1,500 feet high, forming a wing-shaped structure. Lava fountains erupted from two vents (north and south) of the volcano. The lava fountain from the south vent reached a height of approximately 1,200 feet, while the fountain from the north vent reached a height of 750 feet. Due to a gas piston effect, the lava fountain from the south vent exceeded a height of 1,500 feet.
Volcanic eruptions not only release lava but also emit gases that can cause respiratory problems. Fine glass-like particles are also ejected into the air by lava fountains, which can harm the skin and eyes. Therefore, it is best to observe from a distance. Tourists have been advised to stay away from closed areas. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park remains open, but an advisory has been issued to check weather and gas levels before visiting.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending