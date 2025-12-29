29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

These Countries Welcome the New Year First, See Top-3 List

New Year does not arrive simultaneously in all countries of the world. Do you know where the New Year begins first? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

New Year Celebrations

New Year Celebrations (Representational Photo)

Only a few days remain until the start of the New Year. In a few days, 2025 will end and 2026 will begin. People across all countries celebrate the New Year. However, the New Year is not celebrated simultaneously in all countries, as the New Year does not arrive at the same time everywhere. Due to the Earth's rotational speed and time zones, the New Year does not arrive globally at the same moment. In such a scenario, it is natural to wonder which country welcomes the New Year first. Let's find out.

1. Kiribati

The New Year first arrives in Kiribati. Kiribati is a small island nation located in the Pacific Ocean region. The world's most advanced time zone is in Kiribati. In 1995, Kiribati adjusted the International Date Line so that the entire country would be on the same date, making it the first inhabited country to celebrate the New Year. In Kiribati, people primarily celebrate the New Year through family gatherings, church prayers, fireworks, and traditional dances.

2. Samoa

The New Year arrives in Samoa exactly one hour after Kiribati. This is also a country located in the Pacific Ocean region, which changed its time zone by crossing the International Date Line in 2011, placing it second on the list of countries that welcome the New Year earliest. In Samoa, New Year celebrations are mainly observed through family feasts, church services, and fireworks.

3. Tonga

Tonga is a Polynesian country where the New Year begins just a few seconds after Samoa. In Tonga, the New Year is primarily celebrated through religious and cultural events, church prayers, traditional songs and dances, and fireworks.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Happy New Year

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 05:37 pm

English News / World / These Countries Welcome the New Year First, See Top-3 List

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Army Officer Held Secret Meeting with Awami League, Supporters Issue Ultimatum to Yunus Amidst Bangladesh Turmoil

World

British Student Faces 25 Years in Dubai Jail After 'Stupid Mistake' at Party

World

Secret to a Long Life is Hidden in How You Drink Coffee, Research Confirms

Coffee
World

Sister’s illness used as excuse for leave, Facebook post exposes woman’s lie

Employee caught lying
World

Mexico Train Accident: Train Derails and Plunges into Ravine in Mexico, Over 250 Aboard, 13 Dead So Far

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.