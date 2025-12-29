These Countries Welcome the New Year First, See Top-3 List

Only a few days remain until the start of the New Year. In a few days, 2025 will end and 2026 will begin. People across all countries celebrate the New Year. However, the New Year is not celebrated simultaneously in all countries, as the New Year does not arrive at the same time everywhere. Due to the Earth's rotational speed and time zones, the New Year does not arrive globally at the same moment. In such a scenario, it is natural to wonder which country welcomes the New Year first. Let's find out.