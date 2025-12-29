These Countries Welcome the New Year First, See Top-3 List

New Year Celebrations (Representational Photo)
Only a few days remain until the start of the New Year. In a few days, 2025 will end and 2026 will begin. People across all countries celebrate the New Year. However, the New Year is not celebrated simultaneously in all countries, as the New Year does not arrive at the same time everywhere. Due to the Earth's rotational speed and time zones, the New Year does not arrive globally at the same moment. In such a scenario, it is natural to wonder which country welcomes the New Year first. Let's find out.
The New Year first arrives in Kiribati. Kiribati is a small island nation located in the Pacific Ocean region. The world's most advanced time zone is in Kiribati. In 1995, Kiribati adjusted the International Date Line so that the entire country would be on the same date, making it the first inhabited country to celebrate the New Year. In Kiribati, people primarily celebrate the New Year through family gatherings, church prayers, fireworks, and traditional dances.
The New Year arrives in Samoa exactly one hour after Kiribati. This is also a country located in the Pacific Ocean region, which changed its time zone by crossing the International Date Line in 2011, placing it second on the list of countries that welcome the New Year earliest. In Samoa, New Year celebrations are mainly observed through family feasts, church services, and fireworks.
Tonga is a Polynesian country where the New Year begins just a few seconds after Samoa. In Tonga, the New Year is primarily celebrated through religious and cultural events, church prayers, traditional songs and dances, and fireworks.
