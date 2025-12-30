Ukraine Denies Drone Attack on Putin's Residence Amidst Claims of 91 Drones Targeting Russian President's Home

Novo-Ogaryovo, located a short distance from the capital Moscow, is considered Vladimir Putin's favourite residence. Additionally, an apartment in Moscow is also widely publicised as one of Putin's residences. This apartment, situated on Akademika Zelinskogo Street, was allocated to Putin when he served as Prime Minister. Putin also has an official residence in the Russian city of Sochi. This residence, completed in 1955, has been a favoured location for Russian leaders. Putin frequently visits here during the summer months. According to reports, it is the only government residence on the Black Sea. Here, Putin met with then-US President George W. Bush in 2008 and welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel with flowers in 2018. Similarly, the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg and Yantar in Kaliningrad are also his official residences.