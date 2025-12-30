Ukraine Denies Drone Attack on Putin's Residence Amidst Claims of 91 Drones Targeting Russian President's Home

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo - Washington Post)
The war between Russia and Ukraine could escalate rather than end. Russia alleges that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence. However, Ukraine has dismissed this claim as false. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that on the night of December 28 and 29, Ukraine attempted to target the President's residence located in the Novgorod region. Ukraine launched 91 drone attacks, but Russian air defence systems shot them down.
Following this news, there are fears of increased tension between the two countries. Discussions have also begun regarding President Vladimir Putin's residences. The residence in the Novgorod region that was targeted is not the President's main residence. The main official residence of the Russian President is the Grand Kremlin Palace. There is no precise information on the exact number of residences Putin possesses, though he is said to have 8 official residences.
Sergey Lavrov did not provide specific details about the President's residence, but it is believed he was referring to the heavily secured residence located on the shores of Lake Valdai in the Novgorod Oblast of northwestern Russia. This is one of Vladimir Putin's official residences, not a private one. It has three names – Valdai, Uzhin, and Dolgi Borody. According to a report by Russian Beyond, it was constructed in the 1980s. It is the only building situated on a small body of water, surrounded by dense forest. There is only one access route, which is heavily guarded by security forces.
Russian Presidents have used this residence before Putin. Boris Yeltsin, Russia's first President, enjoyed fishing here. Putin also visits periodically for relaxation. However, Putin's whereabouts are highly secretive, with only a select few individuals privy to this information. It is reported that Putin was not at the Valdai residence when Ukraine attempted to target it.
Novo-Ogaryovo, located a short distance from the capital Moscow, is considered Vladimir Putin's favourite residence. Additionally, an apartment in Moscow is also widely publicised as one of Putin's residences. This apartment, situated on Akademika Zelinskogo Street, was allocated to Putin when he served as Prime Minister. Putin also has an official residence in the Russian city of Sochi. This residence, completed in 1955, has been a favoured location for Russian leaders. Putin frequently visits here during the summer months. According to reports, it is the only government residence on the Black Sea. Here, Putin met with then-US President George W. Bush in 2008 and welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel with flowers in 2018. Similarly, the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg and Yantar in Kaliningrad are also his official residences.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending