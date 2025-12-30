30 December 2025,

Tuesday

World

Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia dies aged 80

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, has passed away at the age of 80. She was set to participate in the general elections scheduled for February.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Khaleda Zia Dies

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. (Photo: ANI)

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia, has passed away at the age of 80. Many believed she would lead the country again after winning the general elections scheduled for February. Khaleda died while undergoing treatment for a long illness at Apollo Hospital in Dhaka.

Khaleda Zia was the chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). She breathed her last at 6 AM on Tuesday. Her party stated that she was admitted to the hospital on November 23rd due to an infection in her heart and lungs. She had been undergoing treatment for the past 36 days.

Death Occurred After Morning Prayers

The BNP also informed that Khaleda Zia passed away shortly after the Fajr (morning) prayers. The party said, "We pray for the peace of her soul and request everyone to pray for her departed soul."

Zia, the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh, had been suffering from several health issues for a long time. She was afflicted with liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and chronic diseases related to her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes.

Khaleda Zia Filed Nomination from This Seat

Khaleda Zia had filed her nomination papers from the Bogura-7 seat. This seat is very important for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as it is the home district of the party's founder, Ziaur Rahman. Khaleda Zia had won from this seat for the first time in 1991 and also secured victories from the same seat in 1996 and 2001.

Party Decided to Field Her Despite Poor Health

Despite Khaleda Zia's poor health condition, the party decided to proceed with her candidacy. However, the party also stated that if Khaleda Zia was unable to contest the elections, another candidate would be fielded.

She served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh twice, from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006. She was the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the second female Prime Minister in the Muslim world after Benazir Bhutto.

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 08:53 am

English News / World / Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia dies aged 80

