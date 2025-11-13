US Government Shutdown Ends After 43 Days as Trump Signs Funding Bill

(Photo - Bloomberg)
The government shutdown in the United States of America, which began on October 1, has finally ended. This government shutdown lasted for 43 days, making it the longest shutdown in American history. After the funding bill was passed in the US Senate and subsequently in the US House of Representatives, President Donald Trump signed it, officially announcing the end of the government shutdown.
Following the end of the government shutdown in the United States, federal workers will soon return to their jobs. Most federal employees are expected to resume work today, Thursday, November 13. Due to the government shutdown, the US government was unable to pay these workers their salaries, leading to them being asked not to come to work. With the end of the shutdown, these workers will also receive their backdated salaries.
The new funding bill is an interim budget bill that provides $1.5 trillion for the fiscal year 2026 in the United States. This will bring relief to many sectors. The bill also includes a decision to raise the debt limit by $2 trillion, which will avert the threat of the US defaulting for the next six months. However, this bill is a temporary measure and is only for three months, after which a full budget bill will be discussed.
The end of the government shutdown in the United States has provided immediate relief. Federal workers will receive their backdated salaries, and many services in the country will be restored. However, experts believe that repeated shutdowns could weaken the US economy.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending