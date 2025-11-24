Musk's DOGE Shutdown: US Department of Government Efficiency Disbanded Ahead of Schedule

Donald Trump and Elon Musk (Photo - Washington Post)
Donald Trump, upon becoming President of the United States of America for a second time, established a new department under the leadership of Elon Musk. It was named the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Initially, Vivek Ramaswamy was also included in this department, but he later left. Some time ago, Musk also left this department. Now, a major update has emerged regarding this department.
Trump has quietly shut down DOGE ahead of schedule. The Department of Government Efficiency was formed to operate until July 2026, but it has been closed in less than a year. Scott Kupor, the director of the US Office of Personnel Management, has confirmed this. The functions and responsibilities of DOGE have been transferred to the Office of Personnel Management.
The reason for DOGE's closure has not been disclosed. However, the strain in the relationship between Trump and Musk is being considered as the cause for its shutdown. This led Musk to leave DOGE, and its operations were also affected. Trump also stopped paying attention to this department, and now it has come to an end. Although, in recent times, an improvement in the relations between Trump and Musk has been observed.
The goal of the Department of Government Efficiency was set to eliminate government bureaucracy, reduce excessive regulations, cut down on wasteful spending, and assist in the restructuring of federal agencies. Musk, along with Trump, had deemed these reforms extremely necessary.
