Horrific Bus Accident in Indonesia Claims 16 Lives

Road accidents have become a serious concern worldwide, with incidents occurring frequently. A severe bus accident has now been reported in Indonesia. On Monday, December 22, early in the morning, a bus carrying passengers met with a terrible accident on the island of Java, Indonesia. The bus was travelling from the capital, Jakarta, to Yogyakarta. The accident took place at the intersection of Krapayak and Pandanaran roads in the city of Semarang, Central Java province. At the time of the incident, there were 34 passengers on board the bus.