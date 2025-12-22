Horrific Bus Accident in Indonesia Claims 16 Lives

Bus accident in Indonesia (Photo - CCTV Asia Pacific on social media)
Road accidents have become a serious concern worldwide, with incidents occurring frequently. A severe bus accident has now been reported in Indonesia. On Monday, December 22, early in the morning, a bus carrying passengers met with a terrible accident on the island of Java, Indonesia. The bus was travelling from the capital, Jakarta, to Yogyakarta. The accident took place at the intersection of Krapayak and Pandanaran roads in the city of Semarang, Central Java province. At the time of the incident, there were 34 passengers on board the bus.
As many as 16 people have died in this bus accident in Indonesia today. Of these, 15 people lost their lives at the scene of the accident, while one person succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. According to information, the death toll may rise.
Eighteen other passengers on the bus were injured in this bus accident. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured is reported to be critical.
Police and investigative agencies have launched an investigation into the matter. Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus was travelling at a very high speed and collided with a road barrier. This caused the bus to lose control and overturn, falling off the road. The bus sustained significant damage in the accident. It is noteworthy that road accidents of this nature are frequently reported in Indonesia due to poor road conditions and speeding vehicles.
