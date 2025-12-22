22 December 2025,

Helping Others Keeps the Brain Young, Reveals Research

A recent study has made a significant revelation about the human brain. What does this research say? Let's find out.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

Brain

Brain (Representational Photo)

Helping others not only strengthens social relationships but can also be beneficial for brain health. Scientists from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Massachusetts Boston in the United States of America found in a research that people who regularly help others experience a significantly slower decline in mental abilities with age.

Research Conducted on Over 30,000 People

Scientists conducted this research for 20 years on over 30,000 adults in the United States of America. Those who helped neighbours, friends, or relatives showed a 15 to 20% slower rate of cognitive decline. The most significant benefit was observed in individuals who dedicated approximately two to four hours per week to helping others.

Two to Four Hours of Help is Also Sufficient

According to the research, both volunteering and everyday personal assistance have long-term positive effects on our brain's cognitive abilities. A notable aspect of this study was that a substantial amount of time was not required for helping; regular participation of just two to four hours yielded good benefits. Activities such as taking someone to the hospital, childcare, helping with house or garden work, or assisting with tax filing are also considered forms of helping others.

Keeping the Elderly Active is Important

The research also found that ceasing to help can negatively impact cognitive abilities. This suggests that it is crucial to keep the elderly active. The study included data from individuals over 51 years of age from 1998 onwards. It clearly indicated that adopting and continuing the habit of helping maintains better cognitive function.

