Researchers Warn: Type 2 Diabetes May Change Heart Structure and Elevate Heart Attack Risk

Type-2 Diabetes is a condition that raises blood sugar levels. However, this disease not only increases the body's blood sugar levels but also affects the heart. Type-2 Diabetes silently alters the heart's structure and its energy production process. This is why people suffering from Type-2 Diabetes also have an increased risk of heart attack.
Scientists at the University of Sydney in Australia have discovered this about Type-2 Diabetes in their research. The scientists studied hearts donated for medical research. They found that Type-2 Diabetes disrupts the energy production process in heart cells, weakens muscle structure, and causes stiff, fibrous tissue to accumulate in the heart. This makes it difficult to pump blood effectively.
Type-2 Diabetes increases the risk of heart attack. A healthy heart derives most of its energy from fat. Glucose and ketones also contribute. In cases of heart failure, glucose utilisation increases, but Type-2 Diabetes reduces the sensitivity of heart cells to insulin, disrupting this balance.
The lead scientist of the research stated that they had long known about the deep connection between heart disease and Type-2 Diabetes, but this is the first study to reveal it. Due to diabetes, the heart pumps blood with reduced efficiency. This research is the first to study actual human heart tissue. Scientists also compared the heart tissues of patients who had undergone heart transplants with those of healthy individuals.
