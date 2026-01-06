6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

icon

Profile

World

Researchers Warn: Type 2 Diabetes May Change Heart Structure and Elevate Heart Attack Risk

Scientists have made a major discovery regarding Type-2 diabetes. This revelation could increase people's concerns. What does this discovery say? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Heart structure

Heart structure (Representational Photo)

Type-2 Diabetes is a condition that raises blood sugar levels. However, this disease not only increases the body's blood sugar levels but also affects the heart. Type-2 Diabetes silently alters the heart's structure and its energy production process. This is why people suffering from Type-2 Diabetes also have an increased risk of heart attack.

What Does the Research Say?

Scientists at the University of Sydney in Australia have discovered this about Type-2 Diabetes in their research. The scientists studied hearts donated for medical research. They found that Type-2 Diabetes disrupts the energy production process in heart cells, weakens muscle structure, and causes stiff, fibrous tissue to accumulate in the heart. This makes it difficult to pump blood effectively.

Impact on Heart Cells

Type-2 Diabetes increases the risk of heart attack. A healthy heart derives most of its energy from fat. Glucose and ketones also contribute. In cases of heart failure, glucose utilisation increases, but Type-2 Diabetes reduces the sensitivity of heart cells to insulin, disrupting this balance.

First Such Examination of an Actual Human Heart

The lead scientist of the research stated that they had long known about the deep connection between heart disease and Type-2 Diabetes, but this is the first study to reveal it. Due to diabetes, the heart pumps blood with reduced efficiency. This research is the first to study actual human heart tissue. Scientists also compared the heart tissues of patients who had undergone heart transplants with those of healthy individuals.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

science news

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 12:27 pm

English News / World / Researchers Warn: Type 2 Diabetes May Change Heart Structure and Elevate Heart Attack Risk

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Trump’s Greenland remarks resurface after Venezuela tensions; island’s PM says ‘If attacked…’

World

Bangladesh Violence: Hindu Businessman Murdered, 6 Hindus Killed in Bangladesh in 19 Days

World

UK Implements Landmark Ban on Junk Food Adverts for Children, India Has Rules But Lacks Enforcement

kids height food,height growth diet,foods for height,
World

Earth Trembles with Earthquakes, People Flee Homes in Japan After 3 Shocks in 20 Minutes

Earthquake
World

Heavy gunfire outside Venezuelan presidential palace; drones spotted in the sky

Venezuela Missile Attacks
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.