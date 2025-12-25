Protein Fragment Shows Promise in Healing Brain Injuries, Research Reveals

Piece of protein can heal brain injury (Representational Photo)
Scientists have conducted a significant research related to the treatment of brain injuries. A team of scientists has identified a very small peptide (a small piece of protein) that circulates in the body through the bloodstream and directly reaches the injured site in the brain. This research is particularly important because, until now, there was no drug for severe brain injury that could reduce damage directly without surgery. The substance worked on in this research is named CAYKQ.
The special characteristic of CAYKQ is that it is a small peptide made of only four amino acids. Scientists tested it on mice and pigs, whose brains were deliberately injured.
Shortly after the injury, CAYKQ was administered intravenously to the animals. This peptide automatically accumulated in the part of the brain where the injury occurred. This happened because, after an injury, a specific type of protein starts being produced in excess in the brain, and CAYKQ is attracted to that protein. Where this peptide accumulated, swelling reduced, brain cell death decreased, and overall brain damage was mitigated.
This research is significant because, as of now, there is no drug that can directly prevent brain cells from dying or reduce inflammation. Some experimental treatments require direct injection into the brain, which is risky. CAYKQ is special in that it shows effects through a simple intravenous injection, without surgery.
