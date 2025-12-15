Robot smaller than a grain of salt to revolutionise treatment, scientists make major discovery

According to scientists, this is the first tiny robot of its kind that, despite its minuscule size, can think and make decisions independently. This robot is 100 times smaller than older robots but is more effective. Currently, the robot only operates in a laboratory setting. Making it safe for the human body is still a work in progress. It can currently swim in fresh water but is not yet capable of functioning in saltwater or on land. However, the good news is that it is easy to operate.