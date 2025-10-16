Scientists' New Discovery: Lab-Grown Embryo Develops Blood Cells

Scientists have created a structure resembling an embryo in the laboratory that has begun to produce its own blood cells. Dr. Jitesh Neupane, who led the team of scientists at the Gurdon Institute at Cambridge University, said it was a very exciting moment when the red colour of blood appeared in the dish. Scientists used human stem cells to create this structure. These are cells that can transform into any cell in the body. Without using egg or sperm cells, they created a structure that resembles an embryo from the third and fourth week of development.