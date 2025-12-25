44% of Young Women in India Suffer from Anaemia, Research Reveals

The most alarming finding of the report is that 42.9% of women were found to have insulin resistance, considered an early stage of Type-2 diabetes. This problem is particularly dangerous for Indian women because, despite having normal weight, their bodies tend to have a relatively higher proportion of visceral fat. This condition has intergenerational effects. Deficiencies in Vitamin B12 and folate affect foetal development, leading to low birth weight, stunting, and an increased risk of obesity and diabetes in children later in life.