National News

44% of Young Women in India Suffer from Anaemia, Research Reveals

A recent medical research on young women in the country has revealed a worrying fact.

Bharat

image

Dec 25, 2025

Dec 25, 2025

Medical research about women in India

Medical research about women in India (Representational Photo)

India's reproductive age group women are facing a deepening nutritional crisis. Anaemia has been found in 44.07% of healthy women aged 18 to 40, along with abnormal weight. Additionally, 34.2% of women are suffering from Vitamin B12 deficiency and 67% from Vitamin D deficiency. These deficiencies increase risks such as gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and the birth of low-weight infants. This revelation comes from a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The report presents data from a study conducted on 1,174 non-pregnant women across 10 medical institutions in the country.

Ferritin Levels Low in 50% of Women

The research also revealed that approximately 50% of women have low ferritin levels, indicating depleted iron stores in the body. Even if these women do not currently have anaemia, this 'hidden iron deficiency' goes undetected in routine check-ups and can develop into a serious problem later on.

Insulin Resistance: A Threat to the Next Generation

The most alarming finding of the report is that 42.9% of women were found to have insulin resistance, considered an early stage of Type-2 diabetes. This problem is particularly dangerous for Indian women because, despite having normal weight, their bodies tend to have a relatively higher proportion of visceral fat. This condition has intergenerational effects. Deficiencies in Vitamin B12 and folate affect foetal development, leading to low birth weight, stunting, and an increased risk of obesity and diabetes in children later in life.

Crisis Deepens Despite Government Efforts

The 'Anemia Mukt Bharat' campaign, launched in 2018, aimed to reduce anaemia by 3% annually. However, the ground reality has been contrary. The rate of anaemia among women was 53% in the National Family Health Survey-4 (2015-16), which increased to 57% in NFHS-5 (2019-21). These figures indicate that despite ongoing efforts, the nutritional and metabolic crisis among women is worsening, necessitating an immediate and comprehensive strategy.

