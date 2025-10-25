Scientists working to solve the mystery: Is the brain awake during dreams?

Scientists have taken a significant step towards understanding the mysteries of the human brain. A team of neuroscientists from various countries has created the largest open-access database of brain activity during sleep and dreams for the first time. The project is named 'DREAM'. This database contains information from 20 research studies conducted on over 500 individuals. For the first time, this database has proven that dreams do not only occur during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep, as previously believed. REM sleep is a stage of sleep characterised by rapid eye movements under the eyelids while the body remains almost still.