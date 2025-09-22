Possible Signs of Life Detected on Planet Orbiting Red Dwarf Star

Scientists are perhaps closer than ever to confirming the presence of an Earth-like atmosphere on another planet. Early indications of life on a planet have been detected by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, and if further data confirms this, it would be considered one of the greatest scientific discoveries. This discovery is linked to the possibility of an Earth-like atmosphere in the Trappist-1 star system, approximately 40 light-years from Earth, discovered by Belgian scientists. This system is unique; its star is a red dwarf star, about the size of Jupiter, and seven rocky planets orbit it. Three of these planets are in the 'habitable zone', meaning they are close enough to their star that if they possess an atmosphere, liquid water could exist on their surfaces.