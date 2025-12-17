17 December 2025,

Wednesday

World

Indian High Commission in Bangladesh receives threat, India summons Bangladeshi High Commissioner

The Indian government has stated, "We expect the interim government to ensure the security of missions and embassies in Bangladesh in line with its diplomatic obligations."

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Bangladesh News,Anti-India Remarks From Bangladesh,Bangladesh High Commissioner,

(Photo-X @@hamidullah_riaz)

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh recently received a security threat. The Indian government has taken a strong stance on this matter, summoning the High Commissioner of Bangladesh, M. Riyaz Hamidullah. The Ministry of External Affairs took this step on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Hamidullah was apprised of India's serious concerns regarding the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. The ministry further added that India expects the interim government to ensure the security of missions and embassies in Bangladesh in accordance with its diplomatic obligations.

‘Interim Government Did Not Conduct Thorough Investigation’

The Ministry of External Affairs also stated that India rejects the false narrative being spread by extremist elements in connection with recent incidents in Bangladesh. The ministry further said that it is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared any meaningful evidence with India regarding these incidents.

‘India and Bangladesh Have Close Relations’

The ministry said that India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh. We favour peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections in a peaceful environment.

‘Bangladeshi Leader Made Provocative Statement’

It is to be noted that Hasanat Abdullah, a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) of Bangladesh, made a provocative statement. He had said that if India attempts to destabilise their country, then Bangladesh should isolate India's northeastern states and also support separatist elements.

It is noteworthy that Abdullah's provocative statement came at a time when Bangladesh celebrated its 55th Victory Day earlier this week.

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 03:44 pm

English News / World / Indian High Commission in Bangladesh receives threat, India summons Bangladeshi High Commissioner

