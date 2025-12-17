According to a report by Mirror UK, the Air Chief Marshal stated that he does not wish to deceive the country. People should be aware that the threat to Britain from Russian President Vladimir Putin is growing. He said that the possibility of Russia launching a direct attack on us is low, but this does not mean it cannot happen. This possibility is gradually increasing. He described this as the most dangerous situation of his career. Meanwhile, amidst the growing fear of Putin, the UK media has also begun to gauge public opinion on whether they would fight for their country.