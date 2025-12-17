UK asks youth to prepare for war amid fears of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: IANS)
Whether the guns between Russia and Ukraine will completely cease is a matter for the future. However, in the meantime, Britain finds itself surrounded by the fear of war. It is believed that Britain could be Russia's next target. The head of the Royal Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, has warned that the nation's youth must be prepared for war with Russia.
According to a report by Mirror UK, the Air Chief Marshal stated that he does not wish to deceive the country. People should be aware that the threat to Britain from Russian President Vladimir Putin is growing. He said that the possibility of Russia launching a direct attack on us is low, but this does not mean it cannot happen. This possibility is gradually increasing. He described this as the most dangerous situation of his career. Meanwhile, amidst the growing fear of Putin, the UK media has also begun to gauge public opinion on whether they would fight for their country.
This warning from Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton comes after a statement by NATO chief Mark Rutte, in which he urged all member states to prepare for war. The Air Chief Marshal believes that Britons should be ready for war. He stated that the situation is not good. Everyone, from sons and daughters to the elderly, must be prepared. It is noteworthy that the NATO chief had said that Russia's next target is us, and we need to accelerate our preparations to counter Russia.
Vladimir Putin is angry with the UK because it is supporting Ukraine in the war. Russia reacted strongly after news emerged of the death of 28-year-old British paratrooper George Hooly in Ukraine. The mouthpiece of the Russian government suggested that a nuclear attack on the UK was necessary. Since then, Britain has been in a state of panic. While a nuclear attack may not be easy in today's times, experts believe that this threat from Russia is a serious danger to Britain and European countries.
Experts believe that if Russia targets Britain, it will no longer be a conflict between two countries. It will be the beginning of World War 3. In the meantime, UK media houses are conducting surveys, asking people if they would be willing to fight for their country in the event of a war. Mirror UK is also running a poll, asking people if they would voluntarily fight for their country if World War 3 were to begin. Overall, the entire of Britain is currently in a state of panic regarding Putin.
