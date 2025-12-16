Statue of Liberty Replica Toppled by Stormy Winds in Brazil, Video Goes Viral

It is important to note that the statue in Guaíba, Brazil, is not the original world-famous Statue of Liberty, but rather a smaller replica. The original Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. This 24-meter-tall replica was situated outside a megastore in the city. A severe storm hit the area on Sunday afternoon, with winds reaching speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour. These winds caused a strong gale, during which the statue broke and fell.