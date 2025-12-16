16 December 2025,

Tuesday

World

Statue of Liberty Replica Toppled by Stormy Winds in Brazil, Video Goes Viral

A replica of the Statue of Liberty in the city of Guaíba, Southern Brazil, fell due to strong winds. A video of this is going viral on social media.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Image: Patrika

A severe storm in southern Brazil caused a Statue of Liberty replica to fall and shatter. The statue, located in the city of Guaíba, began to sway due to strong winds before suddenly collapsing. It fell onto a car parked nearby, breaking into pieces. A video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media.

This Statue is a Replica of the Statue of Liberty

It is important to note that the statue in Guaíba, Brazil, is not the original world-famous Statue of Liberty, but rather a smaller replica. The original Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. This 24-meter-tall replica was situated outside a megastore in the city. A severe storm hit the area on Sunday afternoon, with winds reaching speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour. These winds caused a strong gale, during which the statue broke and fell.

Statue Fell Due to Strong Winds

According to statements from local civil defence officials, there have been no reports of injuries resulting from this incident. A video of the statue falling is widely going viral on social media. The footage shows the green-coloured statue swaying in the strong winds before breaking and falling onto a car parked below. As the statue collapses, its debris scatters across the entire parking lot.

Power Outages Due to This Storm

Although several cars were on the road when the statue fell, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. After the statue fell, store employees and other individuals immediately moved the nearby vehicles to prevent potential damage. The storm that caused the statue to fall was part of a larger weather system affecting the Porto Alegre metropolitan area. The storm also led to power outages and minor flooding in the surrounding areas.

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 01:48 pm

English News / World / Statue of Liberty Replica Toppled by Stormy Winds in Brazil, Video Goes Viral

