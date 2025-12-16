Donald Trump sues BBC for $1 billion in damages for defamation

Donald Trump (Image: ANI)
US President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the BBC. Trump has alleged that the BBC deliberately edited and broadcast parts of his speech. Trump called the BBC's coverage false and biased and demanded $10 billion in damages.
US President Donald Trump stated that the BBC presented his speech of January 6, 2021, in such a distorted manner as if he were inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol, while omitting the parts where he was appealing for peaceful protest.
Trump said that the BBC not only damaged his image but also violated Florida law. The BBC engaged in deceptive and unfair business practices. Trump is seeking five billion dollars for each of the two counts in this lawsuit, totalling ten billion dollars.
However, the BBC had previously admitted its mistake in this matter. The media group stated that an error was made in the editorial decision, which created the impression that Trump had directly called for violent action. The BBC asserted that there is no legal basis for a lawsuit against it. In response, Trump stated that despite the apology, the BBC has shown neither genuine remorse for its wrongdoing nor made any concrete institutional changes to prevent such journalistic errors in the future.
Trump's lawyers said that the BBC has a long history of running a false narrative against the President. This was all done under the BBC's alleged left-wing political agenda.
