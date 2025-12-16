16 दिसंबर 2025,

मंगलवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

Bhajanlal Sarkar 2 Years

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Donald Trump sues BBC for $1 billion in damages for defamation

US President Donald Trump has sued the BBC. The entire case is related to the year 2021. However, the BBC has already admitted its mistake in this matter. Know the whole story.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Image: ANI)

US President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the BBC. Trump has alleged that the BBC deliberately edited and broadcast parts of his speech. Trump called the BBC's coverage false and biased and demanded $10 billion in damages.

BBC Presented His Speech in a Distorted Manner

US President Donald Trump stated that the BBC presented his speech of January 6, 2021, in such a distorted manner as if he were inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol, while omitting the parts where he was appealing for peaceful protest.

Violation of Florida Law

Trump said that the BBC not only damaged his image but also violated Florida law. The BBC engaged in deceptive and unfair business practices. Trump is seeking five billion dollars for each of the two counts in this lawsuit, totalling ten billion dollars.

BBC Had Admitted Its Mistake

However, the BBC had previously admitted its mistake in this matter. The media group stated that an error was made in the editorial decision, which created the impression that Trump had directly called for violent action. The BBC asserted that there is no legal basis for a lawsuit against it. In response, Trump stated that despite the apology, the BBC has shown neither genuine remorse for its wrongdoing nor made any concrete institutional changes to prevent such journalistic errors in the future.

Trump's lawyers said that the BBC has a long history of running a false narrative against the President. This was all done under the BBC's alleged left-wing political agenda.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 10:43 am

English News / World / Donald Trump sues BBC for $1 billion in damages for defamation

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Citizens Banned from Owning Guns in These Countries, See Full List

Ban on guns
World

AI to Predict Heart Attacks and Other Diseases Ten Years in Advance with 95% Accuracy

Artificial Intelligence
World

Israeli PM Slams Australian Counterpart Over ‘Anti-Semitic Fire’ After Sydney Attack

World

India Third Strongest Contender in AI Race, These Countries Lead

India in AI race
Technology

Australian Terror Attack: Pakistan Connection of Bondi Beach Attacker Revealed, Major Evidence Uncovered

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.