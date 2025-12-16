16 December 2025,

Tuesday

World

Designer babies to be available after cars and clothes, science to help parents choose desired appearance for children

Scientists have developed a technique that can now be used to create designer babies. This technique involves making changes to the DNA of an embryo, and this process occurs during IVF.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Designer Baby Technique

Image: AI

Technology has undergone significant changes with the changing times. Everything is becoming better and more advanced than before. In today's era, people are getting everything designed and made according to their preferences. But did you know that now, along with cars and clothes, you can also design your children according to your preferences? Yes, scientists have now developed a technology that can help parents create designer babies of their choice.

'Designer Baby' Technology Makes It Possible

With the help of this 'designer baby' technology, parents can decide the complexion, appearance, and facial features of their unborn child. If you want your child to have big, blue, or green eyes, you can decide with the help of this technology. Similarly, the shape of your child's face and their complexion can also be done according to your preference.

From Eye Colour to the Child's Brain, Everything is Designed

This might sound like a science fiction story, but it can truly be made possible with the help of this 'designer baby' technology. In this technology, genes of the unborn child can be edited with the help of science. By making changes in the genes in this way, the child can be given a desired appearance. With the help of this technology, scientists can design everything from the child's eye colour to their hairstyle and even their brain.

Changes Are Made in the Embryo's DNA

In this technology, changes are made to the embryo's DNA, and this process occurs during IVF. According to scientists, the aim is to protect the child from genetic diseases inherited from parents. In simple terms, this technology works like a pair of scissors, which cuts out the faulty parts of the embryo's DNA and replaces them with good genes. While this technology for having a desired child may sound fascinating, it is ethically wrong, and due to this, many countries have banned it. The first instance of twins being born using this 'designer baby' technology was in China in 2018.

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 12:28 pm

