Designer babies to be available after cars and clothes, science to help parents choose desired appearance for children

In this technology, changes are made to the embryo's DNA, and this process occurs during IVF. According to scientists, the aim is to protect the child from genetic diseases inherited from parents. In simple terms, this technology works like a pair of scissors, which cuts out the faulty parts of the embryo's DNA and replaces them with good genes. While this technology for having a desired child may sound fascinating, it is ethically wrong, and due to this, many countries have banned it. The first instance of twins being born using this 'designer baby' technology was in China in 2018.