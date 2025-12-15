Citizens Banned from Owning Guns in These Countries, See Full List

Ban on guns (Representational Photo)
Fifteen innocent people were killed and around 43 were injured in a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. The attack was carried out by Navid Akram and his father Sajid Akram, who targeted Jews celebrating Hanukkah. Sajid was killed during the incident, while Navid was injured and later arrested by the police. Connections of these two terrorists to Pakistan and the Islamic State terrorist organisation have also come to light. The terrorist attack is being condemned worldwide, and following this, the need to tighten gun ownership laws for citizens in Australia is being highlighted. Gun violence incidents are a daily occurrence in America. There are many countries in the world where there are no strict rules for citizens owning guns, but there are also many countries where citizens cannot own guns.
Guns are not completely banned in any country because it is essential for the army and police to possess them. However, many countries have completely or almost completely banned citizens from owning guns. Let's look at the complete list of such countries.
|Sr. No.
|Country Name
|1.
|Vatican City
|2.
|Nauru
|3.
|Palau
|4.
|Marshall Islands
|5.
|Seychelles
|6.
|Brunei
|7.
|Maldives
|8.
|Solomon Islands
|9.
|Comoros
|10.
|Fiji
|11.
|Timor-Leste
|12.
|Guinea-Bissau
|13.
|Eritrea
|14.
|Cambodia
|15.
|Somalia
|16.
|Mali
|17.
|North Korea
|18.
|Myanmar
Navid was stopped by a man named Ahmed Al Ahmed. Without regard for his own life, he tackled Navid from behind and snatched his gun. Ahmed was shot in the shoulder during this struggle, but he still prevented Navid from taking more lives. Due to the gunshot wound, Ahmed was admitted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now recovering. People are praising Ahmed's bravery and calling him a hero.
