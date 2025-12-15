Citizens Banned from Owning Guns in These Countries, See Full List

Fifteen innocent people were killed and around 43 were injured in a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. The attack was carried out by Navid Akram and his father Sajid Akram, who targeted Jews celebrating Hanukkah. Sajid was killed during the incident, while Navid was injured and later arrested by the police. Connections of these two terrorists to Pakistan and the Islamic State terrorist organisation have also come to light. The terrorist attack is being condemned worldwide, and following this, the need to tighten gun ownership laws for citizens in Australia is being highlighted. Gun violence incidents are a daily occurrence in America. There are many countries in the world where there are no strict rules for citizens owning guns, but there are also many countries where citizens cannot own guns.