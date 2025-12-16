US Missiles Strike Drug-Laden Boats, Killing 8 Narco-Terrorists

US strikes 3 narco-trafficking vessels (Photo - Video screenshot)
Drug trafficking has become a serious concern for the United States of America. Many young Americans are falling prey to drug trafficking, which is why US President Donald Trump has adopted a strict stance against all countries from which drugs are trafficked into America. The US military often targets boats laden with drugs, and once again, a similar incident has come to light.
The US military's Southern Command fired missiles at three drug-laden boats in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday. The military took this action on the orders of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as part of Trump's plan. All three boats were completely destroyed in this missile attack.
A video of this missile attack by the US military has also surfaced. The video clearly shows a boat trafficking drugs in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean being hit by a missile, causing it to disintegrate.
Eight narco-terrorists were killed in this missile attack by the US military. There were 3 individuals on the first boat, 2 on the second, and 3 on the third, all of whom died in the US military's operation. The US military suffered no casualties in this action.
In its crackdown on drug trafficking, the US has conducted approximately 25 missile attacks in the Caribbean Sea region and the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Around 94 people have been killed in these attacks. Trump has labelled these individuals as narco-terrorists. This US operation against drugs is targeting trafficking networks connected to countries like Venezuela. Consequently, tensions between the US and Venezuela have escalated further.
While these US attacks are facing global opposition, the Trump administration has deemed its actions necessary to curb drug trafficking within the country. The objective of the Trump administration is to completely stop drug trafficking into the US and to eliminate the narco-terrorists who are pushing American citizens into the quagmire of drugs.
