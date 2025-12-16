16 दिसंबर 2025,

मंगलवार

World

Hong Kong: UK MP Slams China’s Treatment of Jimmy Lai, Trump Calls for Release

Jailing, prosecuting, and sentencing Jimmy Lai is a shameful attempt by the Chinese Communist Party to end freedom, democracy, and the rule of law in Hong Kong. This is a serious violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, as stated by MP Patel in Parliament.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Image: IANS

British citizen and journalist Jimmy Lai has been convicted under the National Security Law in Hong Kong, sparking global outcry.

US President Donald Trump has urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to immediately release Lai, while UK MP Priti Patel has described the action as shameful.

Strong Opposition to Lai's Imprisonment

Jimmy Lai is a former media tycoon in Hong Kong and the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper. The Hong Kong verdict has been widely criticised internationally by press freedom groups and Western governments.

Patel stated in Parliament, "The jailing, prosecution, and sentencing of Jimmy Lai demonstrate the Chinese Communist Party's shameful attempts to extinguish freedom, democracy, and the rule of law in Hong Kong. These are further grave breaches of the Sino-British Joint Declaration."

Lai Paraded in Chains

Priti Patel said that the sight of the 78-year-old Jimmy being paraded in chains was deeply disturbing, but his resistance offers a beacon of hope for those who still believe in freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Patel called for his release and permission to live with his family in the United Kingdom.

She added, "Despite the immense pain and suffering Jimmy has endured, the tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party, solitary confinement for over 1,800 days, which has taken a toll on his health, Jimmy's spirit remains unbroken."

MP's Strong Appeal to PM and Foreign Secretary

The British MP highlighted that over the past few years, Lai's son Sebastian, his family, and supporters have fought hard for his freedom and to raise awareness about his mistreatment.

Patel stressed that the immediate release of Jimmy Lai should be a priority for Keir Starmer's government in Britain, adding that the case also raises larger issues concerning UK-China relations.

She questioned, "If the Chinese government is jailing Jimmy Lai and undermining freedom in Hong Kong, will our Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister cancel their visit to China in January until Lai is released? Will they signal our displeasure to China in other ways?"

Donald Trump

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 02:45 pm

English News / World / Hong Kong: UK MP Slams China's Treatment of Jimmy Lai, Trump Calls for Release

