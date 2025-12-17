17 December 2025,

World

US President Trump Bans Citizens of 7 Countries from Entering America

US President Donald Trump has imposed a complete ban on the travel of citizens from 7 countries to America. Which are those 7 countries? Let's take a look.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is about to complete one year in his second term, during which he has been in full active mode. Trump has taken several tough decisions during his second term. Some of Trump's decisions were opposed in the US and around the world, but he did not care. Now Trump has taken another big decision regarding 7 countries and signed it on Tuesday.

Citizens of 7 Countries Will Not Be Able to Travel to America

Trump has completely banned the travel of citizens from 7 countries to America. Now citizens of these countries will not be able to go to America. Which are those 7 countries? Let's see the list.





































Sr. No.Country Name
1.Syria
2.Burkina Faso
3.Niger
4.South Sudan
5.Mali
6.Laos
7.Sierra Leone

Palestinian Passport Holders Will Also Not Be Able to Travel to America

In addition to the 7 countries, Trump has also dealt a major blow to Palestinian passport holders. Those who hold Palestinian passports will also not be able to travel to America now.

Reason for the Ban?

According to Trump, this ban is necessary for America's national security because these countries have serious deficiencies in screening and waiting, document fraud, terrorist activities, high visa overstay rates, and a lack of information sharing. For this reason, travel to America for citizens of these countries has been completely banned.

When Will the Ban Come into Effect?

The ban on travel to America for citizens of these 7 countries will come into effect from January 1, 2026. However, there are exceptions to this rule, including legal permanent residents, certain diplomatic visa holders, matters of national interest, and asylum applications.

Previously Banned People from 12 Countries

Trump had previously completely banned the travel of citizens from 12 countries to America. These 12 countries include Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 08:39 am

US President Trump Bans Citizens of 7 Countries from Entering America

