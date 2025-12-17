17 December 2025,

Wednesday

World

Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang to Become World's Richest Person

SpaceX's $800 billion valuation has made Elon Musk the richest man in the world. With this, he has surpassed tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Image: IANS)

Richest Person in World: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has created history. He has become the first person in the world whose net worth has crossed the $600 billion mark. According to Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, due to a significant increase in SpaceX's recent valuation, Musk's net worth has now reached between $648 billion and $677 billion.

SpaceX Valuation Reaches $800 Billion

This surge is primarily due to SpaceX's recent tender offer, which has pushed the company's valuation to $800 billion. This is double its valuation of $400 billion in August. Musk owns approximately a 42% stake in SpaceX, which has led to a $168 billion increase in his wealth in a single stroke.

Surpasses Three Tech Giants

Musk's wealth has now grown so substantial that he has surpassed the combined wealth of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang.

According to Bloomberg Data

Jeff Bezos: $246 billion
Mark Zuckerberg: $232 billion
Jensen Huang: $155 billion

The total wealth of these three is approximately $633 billion, while Musk alone is over $648 billion.

How Did the Increase Happen?

  • SpaceX: The company is preparing for an IPO in 2026, with a potential valuation of up to $1.5 trillion. The success of the Starlink and Starship projects has boosted investor confidence.
  • Tesla: A 13% increase in shares this year, robotaxi testing, and approval of a $1 trillion pay package.
  • xAI: Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company is in advanced talks to raise $15 billion in funding at a valuation of $230 billion.

This historic increase in Musk's wealth keeps him at the forefront of the race to become a trillionaire. Experts believe that he could become the world's first trillionaire once SpaceX's IPO is launched.

Current List of World's Top Billionaires (Bloomberg, December 17, 2025)

Elon Musk – $648 billion
Larry Page – $264 billion
Jeff Bezos – $246 billion

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 10:58 am

English News / World / Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang to Become World's Richest Person

