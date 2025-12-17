Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang to Become World's Richest Person

Elon Musk (Image: IANS)
Richest Person in World: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has created history. He has become the first person in the world whose net worth has crossed the $600 billion mark. According to Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, due to a significant increase in SpaceX's recent valuation, Musk's net worth has now reached between $648 billion and $677 billion.
This surge is primarily due to SpaceX's recent tender offer, which has pushed the company's valuation to $800 billion. This is double its valuation of $400 billion in August. Musk owns approximately a 42% stake in SpaceX, which has led to a $168 billion increase in his wealth in a single stroke.
Musk's wealth has now grown so substantial that he has surpassed the combined wealth of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang.
Jeff Bezos: $246 billion
Mark Zuckerberg: $232 billion
Jensen Huang: $155 billion
The total wealth of these three is approximately $633 billion, while Musk alone is over $648 billion.
This historic increase in Musk's wealth keeps him at the forefront of the race to become a trillionaire. Experts believe that he could become the world's first trillionaire once SpaceX's IPO is launched.
Elon Musk – $648 billion
Larry Page – $264 billion
Jeff Bezos – $246 billion
