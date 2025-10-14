Scientists claim depression linked to just two brain cells

Human brain cells (Photo: Patrika)
Depression is a serious mental health disorder. It causes a loss of interest in daily activities, reduced energy, and problems with sleep, appetite, or concentration. Many people worldwide struggle with depression. Until now, depression was primarily considered an emotional or psychological illness, but a recent study in Canada has proven that depression is not just a mental but also a biological problem.
Scientists in Canada have discovered the cause of depression for the first time. According to the research, depression is also linked to chemical and structural changes in the brain. Depression is connected to two types of brain cells: neurons and microglia.
In their research, Canadian scientists found that genetic changes in neurons and microglia cells clarify that depression is deeply connected to the brain's biological processes. Therefore, calling depression solely a mental disorder is not accurate.
Canadian scientists conducted this research on the brains of deceased individuals. In this study, scientists observed that the gene activity of neurons and microglia in the brains of people with depression differs significantly from that in normal individuals. Excitatory neurons control mood and stress, while microglia regulate inflammation in the brain.
According to scientists, discovering the link between neurons, microglia, and depression in the human brain is a major breakthrough. This will help in finding new avenues for treating depression.
