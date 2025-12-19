19 December 2025,

Friday

World

Bangladesh Violence: Mob kills Hindu youth, strips him naked, hangs him from tree over anger at Hadi’s death

Bangladesh violence: Violent protesters set a Hindu youth on fire in broad daylight. People are protesting the death of Osman Hadi, a leader of the radical group Inquilab Manch.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 19, 2025

Osman Hadi

Unrest erupts in Bangladesh over Osman Hadi. (Photo: X/AdityaRajKaul)

Bangladesh violence: Bangladesh is once again in the grip of violence. Supporters of the radical group Inquilab Manch leader Osman Hadi have resorted to violence following his death. They are also raising anti-India slogans. Bangladesh's minority Hindus are once again targeted by the majority.

Lynching of a Hindu youth

In Bangladesh, a group of people first beat a Hindu youth to near death by crushing him with their feet, accusing him of blasphemy. Not satisfied with this, they stripped him naked, hung him from a tree, and then set him on fire alive. The police identified the deceased as Dipu Chandra Das.

Arson at Daily Star newspaper

Meanwhile, protesters forcibly entered the offices of the country's largest newspapers, Daily Star and Prothom Alo, late on Thursday night, vandalising and setting them on fire. They also vandalised the residence of former President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Offices of the Awami League were also set ablaze.

Mohammad Yunus confirmed the death

According to a report by Bangladeshi media outlet BSS, interim government chief advisor Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi's death in a national address on Thursday night. The official Facebook page of Inquilab Manch also announced the news on Thursday night. Hadi, a potential independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency in the elections scheduled for February, was shot in the head in public in Bijoynagar on December 12.

Hadi killed in a shooting

Motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on Hadi as he was travelling in a rickshaw in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar, Dhaka. Sharif Usman Hadi, in critical condition, was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, from where he was taken to Singapore on Monday for better treatment.

