Bangladesh: Who was Osman Hadi? His death sparks anti-India unrest

Unrest erupts in Bangladesh over Osman Hadi’s death. (Photo: X/AdityaRajKaul)
Protesters caused a disturbance outside the Indian High Commission in Chattogram on Thursday night following news of the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, the convener of Inquilab Mancha in Bangladesh.
The protesters gathered outside the High Commission around 11 PM on Thursday. Upon receiving information about the protest, the police immediately reached the spot. The police somehow managed to control the people who were creating a disturbance.
The people who gathered in front of the Indian Assistant High Commission shouted slogans in protest against Hadi's murder. They also raised slogans against the Awami League and India. Later, police officials intervened and pushed the protesters back from the premises.
Hadi came into prominence during the July uprising in Bangladesh and the movement demanding a ban on the Awami League. He had announced his intention to contest the parliamentary elections as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency.
Last Friday, he was attacked during election campaigning in Bijoynagar. An assailant riding pillion on a moving motorcycle shot Hadi. The bullet hit him in the head.
Critically injured, Hadi was immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was then transferred to Evercare Hospital in the capital the same night.
On Monday afternoon, he was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for better treatment. A video message released on Thursday night stated that Hadi had died at Singapore General Hospital.
A post shared on the Facebook page of Inquilab Mancha stated that Hadi had been martyred in the struggle against alleged Indian dominance. Upon hearing this news, Hadi's supporters took to the streets and started the commotion.
Usman Hadi had recently become known in Bangladesh for his anti-India rhetoric. He was also the spokesperson for the student organisation named Inquilab Mancha. He had led a movement against the Sheikh Hasina government.
A few days ago, Hadi had shared a controversial post showing India's northeastern states as part of Bangladesh, which was seen as anti-India provocation. This post had caused significant uproar.
A tense peace now prevails in Dhaka and many other cities of Bangladesh after widespread unrest. Mobs have attacked media houses, political offices, cultural institutions, and private homes, causing extensive damage.
In Karwan Bazar, protesters attacked the offices of the English daily The Daily Star and the Bengali daily Prothom Alo.
According to a journalist, the newsroom staff of The Daily Star were alerted by a phone call that a mob, after vandalising the Prothom Alo office, was heading towards their building.
As the staff attempted to evacuate, the mob reached the ground floor. After vandalising the building, they set it on fire.
Thick smoke quickly filled the premises, forcing the journalists to abandon their attempts to descend. A group fled to the rooftop on the 10th floor, where 28 people were trapped.
The journalist reported that a canteen employee tried to escape using an external fire-exit staircase but was caught and beaten by the mob upon reaching the ground. Seeing this, no one else dared to descend.
Later, fire service personnel extinguished the fire on the lower floors, and four firefighters climbed to the roof to rescue the trapped individuals.
The employees refused to come down as the attackers continued to vandalise the building below, and they sealed the rooftop door.
Firefighters tried to reassure the trapped individuals inside by stating that army personnel were present downstairs. Subsequently, army personnel strategically opened one side of the stairwell. The attackers climbed up that route and resumed their vandalism and looting.
Finally, The Daily Star employees who were trapped on the rooftop and inside the building were evacuated via the fire-exit stairs and led out from the rear of the building. The rescue operation continued until approximately 3:45 AM.
