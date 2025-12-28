After Russian Attack on Kyiv, Zelenskyy Calls Putin a ‘Man of War’ Ahead of Trump Meeting

Putin and Zelenskyy (Photo Credit: Putin Zelenskyy X Handle)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida today, Sunday. The discussions will focus on the Russia-Ukraine war's peace plan and potential US security guarantees.
Earlier, Russia launched a significant attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and its surrounding areas. In response, Zelenskyy referred to Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a 'man of war.'
Zelenskyy linked the prolonged attack to Russia's intentions a day before his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida. Zelenskyy stated, "We want peace. And Putin is a man of war."
Zelenskyy is set to meet Trump in Florida, where he will present a 20-point peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Prior to this, Zelenskyy had been in Canada, where he prepared for his trip. Trump had previously stated that he would not accept any peace proposal without his approval.
In Canada, Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and leaders from NATO and the European Union. He urged them to present a strong challenge to Russian President Putin on the battlefield and the diplomatic front, to prevent him from prolonging the war. Zelenskyy said that Putin must be stopped from manipulating a just end to the war.
Russia carried out air strikes on Kyiv and surrounding areas, resulting in two deaths and injuries to four others. Hours later, Zelenskyy alleged that Russia had launched over 500 drones and more than 40 missiles. The attack lasted for over 10 hours, disrupting daily life in Kyiv and causing power outages for several hours.
Zelenskyy stated that normal residential buildings were damaged in the attack. Rescue teams are searching for a person trapped under the rubble of one of these buildings. Electricity and heating are currently unavailable in some districts of the capital and the region.
He reported that firefighting efforts are ongoing. It is understood that rescue and repair teams will commence work as soon as the air raid alert concludes.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending