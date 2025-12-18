US Coin Sells for $150 Million, Worth Less Than a Quarter

US Coin (Image: AI)
A coin from America has created history. You will be surprised to know that this coin was sold for ₹150 crore during an auction, which is a new record in itself. This coin is a cent, and its value is equivalent to one paisa, meaning its value is less than even a quarter of a rupee. However, despite this, this cent was sold for crores of times its actual worth.
The US government stopped the minting of this cent permanently in November of this year. Following this, the last minted coins were put up for auction. During this, 232 cents, the last ones minted by the US Mint, were presented. Behind this lies the 232-year-old history of the penny in America. The penny was introduced in America in 1793. In those times, things like candy and biscuits could be bought for one penny. The penny was used in America for centuries, but with the changing times, its value continuously declined.
Eventually, by the time it was discontinued, the situation was such that the cost of minting it was less than its value. Due to this, while its minting was stopped, it also became a limited item. Consequently, when these coins were auctioned, people bought them for crores of rupees. In the auction of these cents, each cent was valued at approximately ₹7 crore. These coins were made of 24-carat gold, and the buyer was also given the coin dies along with them.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending