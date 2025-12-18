US Coin Sells for $150 Million, Worth Less Than a Quarter

The US government stopped the minting of this cent permanently in November of this year. Following this, the last minted coins were put up for auction. During this, 232 cents, the last ones minted by the US Mint, were presented. Behind this lies the 232-year-old history of the penny in America. The penny was introduced in America in 1793. In those times, things like candy and biscuits could be bought for one penny. The penny was used in America for centuries, but with the changing times, its value continuously declined.