18 December 2025,

Thursday

World

Citizens Sue Government Over Climate Inaction, Demand Compensation

In this country, 450 citizens have filed a historic lawsuit against the government's alleged inaction on climate change and are demanding compensation.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Japan (Image: AI)

Hundreds of citizens in Japan have filed a lawsuit against the central government, challenging its inaction on climate change. This is the first such lawsuit in Japan demanding compensation from the government. Approximately 450 people are participating in this historic case, criticising the government's policies for tackling the climate crisis.

What did people say?

The people argue that the government's inaction has endangered their health, livelihoods, and right to a peaceful life. The complaint states, "The government's climate change measures are completely inadequate."

Record-breaking heat takes its toll

This year, Japan experienced its hottest summer since records began in 1898. The average temperature was 2.36 degrees Celsius above normal, exacerbating heatwaves. The plaintiffs contend that such extreme heat is causing economic damage, ruining crops, and posing a threat to human life from heatstroke.

Impact on work due to heat

Kiichi Akiyama, a 57-year-old construction worker, shared that continuous heatwaves have forced his team to work at a slower pace, causing significant losses to his business. He said, "There have been instances where people collapsed in the fields while working in the heat or died after returning home."

Japan's first compensation claim

According to Masako Ichihara, an assistant professor at Kyoto University, five climate-related lawsuits have been filed in Japan previously, including those against coal-fired power plants. However, this is the first time compensation has been directly sought from the government for climate inaction.

Countries that have deemed cases unconstitutional

This lawsuit is part of a global trend, where courts in countries like South Korea and Germany have declared climate targets unconstitutional. Experts believe that while the chances of winning may be slim, the case will succeed in raising public awareness.

A major challenge for Japan

This lawsuit casts a significant shadow over Japan's climate policies. The government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030 and 73% by 2040, but the plaintiffs argue these targets fall short of the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree goal.

English News / World / Citizens Sue Government Over Climate Inaction, Demand Compensation

