18 December 2025,

Thursday

World

India Can End Russia-Ukraine War Instantly If It Wishes, Claims Estonia; Urges PM Modi to Intervene

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has stated that India can play a significant role in the Russia-Ukraine war. India has strong economic ties with Russia, which can be leveraged to put pressure on Russia.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Image: ANI

Western countries are making every effort to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine. Now, the Foreign Minister of Estonia, a European country, Margus Tsahkna, has said that India can play an important role in influencing Russia regarding its war against Ukraine.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Tsahkna described India as a major country with long-standing active economic ties with Russia.

He said that these relations help India to exert pressure and make it clear to Russia that its actions in Ukraine violate European security and international rules.

India can put pressure on Russia

Tsahkna said, "India can put some pressure on Russia and explain to it that being an aggressive country against Ukraine is against the values of Europe and primarily the UN Charter, which Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people share with the whole world. India has a lot of power. It can make Russia understand that it is on the wrong path."

War at its peak in Ukraine

This statement from Estonia comes at a time when the war in Ukraine is at its peak. European countries, including Estonia, remain staunch supporters of Ukraine. They are supporting sanctions against Russia and providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Estonia is a member of both the European Union and NATO. It has been particularly vocal in demanding accountability for Russia's actions. Meanwhile, India has maintained its strategic and economic ties with Russia.

This is not an era of war - PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi has publicly stated that this is not an era of war and has conveyed this message to both the Russian and Ukrainian leadership.

Tsahkna's comments reflect growing expectations in Europe that India, as an emerging global power, could act as a bridge in efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has received indications that Russia is preparing for the next year to be a year of war. In recent weeks, Russia and Ukraine have increased their targeting of each other's energy sites and oil refineries.

India Can End Russia-Ukraine War Instantly If It Wishes, Claims Estonia; Urges PM Modi to Intervene

