Ukraine shaken by signals Russia plans to drag war into 2026, Zelensky appeals to Trump

Ukraine is in a state of shock after receiving alarming signals about the war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he has received indications that Russia is preparing to prolong the conflict until next year.
In response, Zelensky has appealed for assistance from his allies, particularly the United States. In an X post, Zelensky wrote, "Today, we again heard signals from Moscow that they are preparing for the next year to be a year of war."
Zelensky further elaborated that these signals are not solely for Ukraine. He stressed the importance of partners observing these signals and, more crucially, responding to them. He specifically called for attention from the United States, which has often suggested that Russia wishes to end the war.
Zelensky asserted that the signals emanating from Russia are contrary to what the US has stated, indicating that they are being received as official orders for their military. He emphasised the need to recognise and act upon this Russian mindset.
The Ukrainian President stated that Russia is also undermining diplomacy. By emphasising specific points in diplomatic language and documents, Russia is attempting to conceal its desire to annihilate Ukraine and its people. Zelensky added that Russia's objective is to justify its policy of occupying Ukrainian land.
Zelensky continued, "Real security is needed against this Russian madness. We will continue to work with all partners to ensure that security is present. Security and financial measures are needed now, including action against Russian assets."
The Ukrainian President stated, "Political measures are also needed. Furthermore, the courage of all partners is needed." He concluded by saying, "I want to thank everyone who supports Ukraine."
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that Moscow would achieve its objectives. He also categorically denied rumours of a war with Western countries.
During a high-level meeting with Ministry of Defence officials on Wednesday, state media quoted Putin as calling appeals in the West to prepare for war with Russia false.
It is worth noting that Russia and Ukraine have intensified their targeting of each other's energy sites and oil refineries in recent weeks.
