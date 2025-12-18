18 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Ukraine shaken by signals Russia plans to drag war into 2026, Zelensky appeals to Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia is preparing to continue the war until next year. Zelensky has sought help from the United States and said that signals have been received from Moscow that they are preparing to make 2026 a year of war.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Trump Zelensky Putin

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. (Photo: IANS)

Ukraine is in a state of shock after receiving alarming signals about the war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he has received indications that Russia is preparing to prolong the conflict until next year.

In response, Zelensky has appealed for assistance from his allies, particularly the United States. In an X post, Zelensky wrote, "Today, we again heard signals from Moscow that they are preparing for the next year to be a year of war."

Zelensky: These Signals Are Not Just For Us

Zelensky further elaborated that these signals are not solely for Ukraine. He stressed the importance of partners observing these signals and, more crucially, responding to them. He specifically called for attention from the United States, which has often suggested that Russia wishes to end the war.

Zelensky asserted that the signals emanating from Russia are contrary to what the US has stated, indicating that they are being received as official orders for their military. He emphasised the need to recognise and act upon this Russian mindset.

What is Russia's True Intention? Zelensky Explains

The Ukrainian President stated that Russia is also undermining diplomacy. By emphasising specific points in diplomatic language and documents, Russia is attempting to conceal its desire to annihilate Ukraine and its people. Zelensky added that Russia's objective is to justify its policy of occupying Ukrainian land.

Action Against Russian Madness is Necessary - Zelensky

Zelensky continued, "Real security is needed against this Russian madness. We will continue to work with all partners to ensure that security is present. Security and financial measures are needed now, including action against Russian assets."

The Ukrainian President stated, "Political measures are also needed. Furthermore, the courage of all partners is needed." He concluded by saying, "I want to thank everyone who supports Ukraine."

What Did Putin Say?

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that Moscow would achieve its objectives. He also categorically denied rumours of a war with Western countries.

During a high-level meeting with Ministry of Defence officials on Wednesday, state media quoted Putin as calling appeals in the West to prepare for war with Russia false.

It is worth noting that Russia and Ukraine have intensified their targeting of each other's energy sites and oil refineries in recent weeks.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Russia

Russia Ukraine War

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 08:48 am

English News / World / Ukraine shaken by signals Russia plans to drag war into 2026, Zelensky appeals to Trump

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Indian High Commission in Bangladesh receives threat, India summons Bangladeshi High Commissioner

Bangladesh News,Anti-India Remarks From Bangladesh,Bangladesh High Commissioner,
World

UK asks youth to prepare for war amid fears of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin
World

Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang to Become World's Richest Person

Elon Musk
World

US President Trump Bans Citizens of 7 Countries from Entering America

Donald Trump
World

Hong Kong: UK MP Slams China’s Treatment of Jimmy Lai, Trump Calls for Release

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.