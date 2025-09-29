Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Science and Technology

Scientists’ Research Makes Big Claim: The Brain Decides What to Remember and What to Forget

Scientists have recently made a significant discovery about the brain in a research study. What is this revelation? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Human brain

Human brain (Representational Photo)



Some pages in the book of life never fade, while many things vanish in an instant. Sometimes, the memory of a happy moment tickles the heart, while the recollection of a painful incident sends shivers down the spine. Why do some things become etched in the mind like lines on stone, while others disappear like writing on sand? The answer has been found in new research from Boston University.

The Brain Decides What to Remember and What to Forget


According to scientific research, our brain weighs every memory and decides which ones to preserve and which ones to forget. Scientists say that when our ordinary memories become linked to a significant or emotional event, they become stronger and are stored securely in the brain. Our brain is not just a recording machine; it decides for itself what is important and what is not.

Results from 10 Experiments on 650 People


In their research, scientists conducted 10 different experiments on approximately 650 people. These experiments revealed which memories the brain chooses to retain and which it discards. For this, the brain uses a kind of sliding scale.

How Does This Mechanism Work?


When a major emotional moment occurs, things that happen afterwards are also remembered much better. The stronger the emotional impact, the stronger the memory. Ordinary things that happen just before a significant event are retained longer if they have some connection to that special moment.

