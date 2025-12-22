22 December 2025,

World

easyJet passengers angered after deceased woman boarded plane, death confirmed before takeoff

A controversy has arisen over an 89-year-old woman on an easyJet flight travelling from Spain to London, whose death was confirmed before takeoff.

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

easyJet Flight (Image: AI)

A major controversy has erupted on an easyJet flight from Malaga, Spain, to London Gatwick. Passengers claim that an 89-year-old British woman was boarded onto the plane in a wheelchair, already deceased, by her family. The family, however, stated to the staff that she was merely ill and tired, and had fallen asleep. easyJet has denied these allegations, asserting that the woman was alive at the time of boarding and possessed a valid 'fit to fly' certificate.

Passengers Make Allegations

The incident is reported to have occurred on December 18 or 19, 2025. Flight EZY8070 was scheduled to depart from Malaga at 11:15 AM. According to passengers, the woman was assisted onto the plane by five relatives. Several individuals observed that the woman appeared lifeless, with her companions supporting her head to give the impression she was alive.

Personal Trainer Shares Incident on Social Media

Personal trainer and wellbeing expert Petra Weddington told the media that everyone was shocked upon seeing the woman at the airport. During boarding, many passengers were heard saying, "Oh my God, she looks dead." Petra posted on social media, "easyJet, since when do you board dead people on planes?"

Revelation Before Takeoff

Just before takeoff, the crew became suspicious of the woman's condition. The aircraft was stopped while taxiing to the runway. Emergency services were called, and the woman's death was confirmed. Consequently, the flight was delayed by 12 hours and departed late at night.

easyJet's Statement

The airline issued a statement saying, "The flight was returned to stand prior to departure as a passenger required immediate medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger has passed away. We extend our condolences to the family and are providing support. The safety of our passengers and crew is our priority." The airline emphasised that the woman was alive at the time of boarding and her fit to fly certificate was valid.

22 Dec 2025 03:18 pm

