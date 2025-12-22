easyJet passengers angered after deceased woman boarded plane, death confirmed before takeoff

A major controversy has erupted on an easyJet flight from Malaga, Spain, to London Gatwick. Passengers claim that an 89-year-old British woman was boarded onto the plane in a wheelchair, already deceased, by her family. The family, however, stated to the staff that she was merely ill and tired, and had fallen asleep. easyJet has denied these allegations, asserting that the woman was alive at the time of boarding and possessed a valid 'fit to fly' certificate.