Russian Soldiers Resort to Cannibalism Amidst Severe Food Shortages, Claims Ukraine's Military Intelligence

Russian soldiers (Photo - Washington Post)
Russia has also suffered heavy losses in the war with Ukraine. However, the news that has now emerged presents a very grim picture. Russian soldiers are also struggling with hunger on the battlefield, and they are being forced to kill and eat their comrades. Ukraine's Military Intelligence Force has claimed this by releasing an audio. It says that Russian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia are compelled to kill and eat their young comrades.
According to a Metro UK report, Ukraine's Military Intelligence Force GUR has made a big claim by releasing an audio. It says that the condition of Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia is dire. They are so tormented by hunger that they are preparing to kill and eat their young comrades. In the audio, a Russian soldier is recorded saying that everything here is finished. We will have to eat each other. The soldier further says – I don't care who I have to cut, I just want to eat.
The Ukrainian army claims that Russian soldiers are not receiving adequate rations. Because of this, they are becoming cannibals. In the audio recording, a Russian commander can be heard telling his junior that a soldier named Brylok has killed and eaten his comrade Foma. The commander further says that no one has fled the battlefield. Brylok took him out and ate him for two weeks.
Ukraine says it is ready to provide food to Russian soldiers, but they must surrender first. In May 2024, The Moscow Times reported that a person named Dmitry Malyshev was recruited into the army, who is accused of killing a person and then eating his heart. Russia has also been accused of sending a large number of prisoners to war. According to reports, the Russian government promises to pardon prisoners after a six-month military contract. However, they are neither pardoned nor allowed to leave the war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed the opposite. In a recent press conference, Putin said that Ukrainian soldiers are fleeing the war. They are facing severe shortages of food, clothing, and ammunition. Putin says that Ukrainian soldiers have realised that the end is near, which is why they are fleeing. Meanwhile, Ukraine claims that the Russian army lost 1,090 soldiers on the battlefield in the past few days. It is worth noting that Russia and Ukraine have been at war for a long time. US President Donald Trump is trying to mediate peace between the two countries. However, it does not seem to be working out.
