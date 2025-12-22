22 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Russian Soldiers Resort to Cannibalism Amidst Severe Food Shortages, Claims Ukraine's Military Intelligence

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Force has made a big claim. It says that Russian soldiers are being forced to kill and eat each other. This claim is based on the conversations of Russian soldiers.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

Russian soldiers in Donetsk

Russian soldiers (Photo - Washington Post)

Russia has also suffered heavy losses in the war with Ukraine. However, the news that has now emerged presents a very grim picture. Russian soldiers are also struggling with hunger on the battlefield, and they are being forced to kill and eat their comrades. Ukraine's Military Intelligence Force has claimed this by releasing an audio. It says that Russian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia are compelled to kill and eat their young comrades.

'Everything is finished'

According to a Metro UK report, Ukraine's Military Intelligence Force GUR has made a big claim by releasing an audio. It says that the condition of Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia is dire. They are so tormented by hunger that they are preparing to kill and eat their young comrades. In the audio, a Russian soldier is recorded saying that everything here is finished. We will have to eat each other. The soldier further says – I don't care who I have to cut, I just want to eat.

Not receiving enough rations

The Ukrainian army claims that Russian soldiers are not receiving adequate rations. Because of this, they are becoming cannibals. In the audio recording, a Russian commander can be heard telling his junior that a soldier named Brylok has killed and eaten his comrade Foma. The commander further says that no one has fled the battlefield. Brylok took him out and ate him for two weeks.

Russian prisoners on the battlefield

Ukraine says it is ready to provide food to Russian soldiers, but they must surrender first. In May 2024, The Moscow Times reported that a person named Dmitry Malyshev was recruited into the army, who is accused of killing a person and then eating his heart. Russia has also been accused of sending a large number of prisoners to war. According to reports, the Russian government promises to pardon prisoners after a six-month military contract. However, they are neither pardoned nor allowed to leave the war.

Putin made this claim

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed the opposite. In a recent press conference, Putin said that Ukrainian soldiers are fleeing the war. They are facing severe shortages of food, clothing, and ammunition. Putin says that Ukrainian soldiers have realised that the end is near, which is why they are fleeing. Meanwhile, Ukraine claims that the Russian army lost 1,090 soldiers on the battlefield in the past few days. It is worth noting that Russia and Ukraine have been at war for a long time. US President Donald Trump is trying to mediate peace between the two countries. However, it does not seem to be working out.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 10:10 am

English News / World / Russian Soldiers Resort to Cannibalism Amidst Severe Food Shortages, Claims Ukraine's Military Intelligence

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Horrific Bus Accident in Indonesia Claims 16 Lives

Bus accident in Indonesia
World

Robots Steal the Show Before Christmas-New Year, Dazzling with Hip-Hop and Backflips at a Concert, Impressing Even Elon Musk

Humanoid Robots Dance
World

Communal Violence Escalates in Bangladesh: PM’s Stance After Hindu Youth’s Murder, Impact on India

Bangladesh violence
National News

7 in 10 Women Activists, Journalists Fall Victim to Online Harassment, Alarming Report on India Also Surfaces!

harassment case
World

Trump’s New Edict for Drug Companies: Indian Pharma Sector to Face Direct Impact

Donald Trump
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.