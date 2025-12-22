Russian Soldiers Resort to Cannibalism Amidst Severe Food Shortages, Claims Ukraine's Military Intelligence

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed the opposite. In a recent press conference, Putin said that Ukrainian soldiers are fleeing the war. They are facing severe shortages of food, clothing, and ammunition. Putin says that Ukrainian soldiers have realised that the end is near, which is why they are fleeing. Meanwhile, Ukraine claims that the Russian army lost 1,090 soldiers on the battlefield in the past few days. It is worth noting that Russia and Ukraine have been at war for a long time. US President Donald Trump is trying to mediate peace between the two countries. However, it does not seem to be working out.