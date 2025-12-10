UNESCO: India’s Diwali receives international recognition

The inclusion of Deepavali in UNESCO's list is a cause for pride not only for India but also for countries around the world that celebrate this festival. In India, the festivity and joy of Deepavali are visible in every street on the day of the festival. Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora in many countries around the world also celebrates Deepavali, making it a global phenomenon. The cultural significance of Deepavali is not limited to India; it has become a symbol of brotherhood and unity among many communities worldwide.