Human Rights Day: Which Countries Have the Most Human Rights Abuses? See Top 10 List

Humans possess numerous human rights. These include the right to life, liberty and security of person, freedom from slavery or servitude, freedom from torture, equality before the law, the right to a fair trial, freedom of thought, expression, and religion, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, the right to education, the right to work and to just remuneration, the right to an adequate standard of living (food, clothing, housing, medical care), the right to participate in the cultural life of the community, and freedom from discrimination (based on race, colour, sex, language, religion, etc.).