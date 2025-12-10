Human Rights Day: Which Countries Have the Most Human Rights Abuses? See Top 10 List

Human Rights Day (Representational Photo)
Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10th. This day is dedicated to the protection and promotion of the fundamental rights of humanity. Declared by the United Nations, this day symbolises the importance of human rights and the necessity of their protection. The observance of Human Rights Day began in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the 'Universal Declaration of Human Rights' in Paris. In 1950, the United Nations officially declared it an international day.
Humans possess numerous human rights. These include the right to life, liberty and security of person, freedom from slavery or servitude, freedom from torture, equality before the law, the right to a fair trial, freedom of thought, expression, and religion, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, the right to education, the right to work and to just remuneration, the right to an adequate standard of living (food, clothing, housing, medical care), the right to participate in the cultural life of the community, and freedom from discrimination (based on race, colour, sex, language, religion, etc.).
Human Rights Day is significant for its objectives, such as raising awareness against human rights violations and inspiring governments, organisations, and individuals to take action on these issues. On this day, seminars, workshops, rallies, and cultural events are organised in many parts of the world. Awareness campaigns are also conducted to enhance public understanding. Human Rights Day serves as a reminder that rights should not merely exist on paper but must be implemented in real life and protected.
|Ranking in the List
|Country Name
|1.
|Syria
|2.
|Timor-Leste
|3.
|Yemen
|4.
|Iran
|5.
|Myanmar
|6.
|Sudan
|7.
|Egypt
|8.
|Venezuela
|9.
|Somalia
|10.
|Algeria
Big NewsView All
World
Trending